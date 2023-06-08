Bulletin Board — June 8, 2023

EUCHARISTIC PROCESSIONS

Several eucharistic processions are scheduled to take place on the feast of Corpus Christi, June 11, around the Archdiocese of Louisville:

The archdiocesan procession will begin with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Following Mass, participants will gather nearby at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville at 6:45 p.m. for the procession. It will begin with prayer, followed by adoration at 7:15 p.m. At 7:45 p.m. the procession will travel from the Belvedere to the cathedral. The event will conclude with Benediction at 8:15 p.m. and an ice cream social in the undercroft.

A procession and adoration sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., and make a circuit of 8/10 of a mile. Members of parishes in the region and surrounding counties are invited to take part. Following the procession, participants are invited to attend an ice cream and dessert social at 4 p.m. at St. Dominic.

A eucharistic procession will take place after the 9 a.m. Mass on June 11 at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky.

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer June 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations June 14 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, 639 S. Shelby St., will celebrate St. Josemaría Escrivá’s feast day with Mass June 24 at noon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and a reception will follow in the parish hall.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated June 25 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Seminarian Conor McClure will speak on his vocation journey. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Family and Life Ministries has partnered with Red Bird Ministries of Louisiana to offer a program for parents who have lost a child — from pregnancy through adulthood.

The group meets monthly on the fourth Thursday in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s parish hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. The next session will be June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stlb.org/red-bird-ministry.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

HERE and THERE

Let’s Dance Louisville, a fundraiser hosted by the Cathedral of the Assumption, will be June 17 at the Louisville Marriott Hotel, 280 W. Jefferson St.

Twelve “local celebrities” will compete in the event to raise awareness and funds for the cathedral’s Feed My Neighbor ministry.

Cocktails and silent auctions will begin at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the competition at 8 p.m. The winner of the competition will be announced that night at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased by visiting letsdancelouisville.org.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Card Party for a Cause will be June 13 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

Admission is $8 and includes lunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Women in Circle. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is hosting the St. Serra Club of Louisville during the June meeting. The program will be held June 14 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. Members and their guests are invited.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be June 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Leslie Hibdon, director of advancement at Mercy Academy.

The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

St. Xavier High School has reunions scheduled for late June:

The class of 1973 will have a 50-year reunion June 23-25. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1973reunion or call 637-8485.

The class of 1963 will hold its 60-year reunion June 23-24. For more information or to register, saintx.com/1963reunion or call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

June 15 and 16: Production and copying of manuscripts.

June 22 and 23: Constantine and the Bible.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., unless otherwise noted.

“Evidence of the Resurrection in Catholic Saints and Martyrs,” June 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Mystery of God Revealed in the Gospel of John,” June 12, 9 a.m. to noon.

“The Golden Age of Israel and the Role of the Temple,” June 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cost is $20.

An overview of the Four Constitutional Documents of Vatican II for Catholic educators, June 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cost is $20.

“Catholic Identity: Creating Comprehensive School Themes Based on Scripture and Tradition,” June 15, 9 a.m. to noon.

The intersections of faith and science in the classroom for sixth through 12th grade teachers and catechists, June 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bellarmine University Building #9. Registration is $25.

“Climate Change and the Church,” June 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Bellarmine University Building #9.

“Evolution in the Church,” June 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Bellarmine University Building #9.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org/.

Each class is $10, unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Family Renewal Project is offering “Pioneers: The Purpose of Christmas (Discover Your Story Level 3),” June 15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Registration is $10.For more information and to register online, visit www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.