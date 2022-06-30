Wedding Anniversaries

Charles “Chuck” and Sally Lynch, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 10. Mrs. Lynch, the former Sally Ann Eggleton, volunteers. Mr. Lynch retired six years ago as a pension actuary after 42 years of service. The couple have two children.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Murray, members of Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 1. Mrs. Murray, the former Jane Thomas, retired from teaching in the Marion County School System in 2009 after 34 years. Mr. Murray retired from General Electric in 2000 after 34 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Thomas and Barbara Zehnder, members of Holy Spirit Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 30. Mrs. Zehnder, the former Barbara Beckley, retired from 9 years of teaching and 25 years as a medical receptionist. Mr. Zehnder retired from Trinity High School in 2016 after 44 years. The couple have three children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Leo” Orthober, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary July 7. Mrs. Orthober, the former Leslie Booth, was a customer service representative at National City Bank for 13 years. Mr. Orthober retired from the United States Air Force in 1981 after 21 years of service and spent 14 years with the Defense Mapping Agency. The couple have four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.