Sister of Charity of Nazareth Lorena Fleischmann (formerly Sister Mary Andre) died March 11 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 81 and had been a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 59 years.

Sister Fleischmann, born in Utica, Ky., served in education ministries in Tennessee and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught religion at St. Joseph School in Bardstown.

In the 1980s she served in pastoral ministries in the Diocese of Owensboro before earning her certification as a vision therapist. She worked in the vision field from 1990 to 1998, serving children in Henderson, Ky., and Bardstown, Ky.

She went on to assist her community in the transportation office and as the coordinator for off-campus activities. In 2015 she traveled to Botswana, Africa, to assist with SCN ministries.

She is survived by her sisters, Erma Millay and Charlene Williams; her brother Gene Fleischmann; her extended family and her religious community.

The wake will be held March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church on the Sisters of Charity campus in Nazareth. Visitation begins at 4 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 21 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

The funeral will be webcast at www.scnfamily.org/live.

Memorial gifts may be offered to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.