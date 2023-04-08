SHA student wins national art award

Isabella Yochum’s painting “Portrait of a Family” is seen above. Yochum, a senior at Sacred Heart Academy, was named one of the winners of the National Scholastic Art and Writing American Visions Award. (Photo Special to The Record)

Isabella Yochum, a senior at Sacred Heart Academy, was named one of the winners of the National Scholastic Art and Writing American Visions Award.

Isabella won for her painting titled “Portrait of a Family.” The oil on canvas painting is an “optical illusion that requires the viewer to find just the right perspective to identify her family,” according to an announcement from Sacred Heart.

She will be recognized during a ceremony in June at Carnegie Hall, in New York City, where her work will also be displayed.