High school students win ‘Unsung Hero’ award

Seniors from Catholic high schools were awarded the “Unsung Hero Award” by The Rotary Club of Louisville for their service to their schools, churches, civic organizations and community.

The students were honored at a luncheon March 16 at Savor at River House.

The honorees are: Laura Kenney of Sacred Heart Academy; Jesse Saylor of Holy Cross High School; Fatimah Alawami of Presentation Academy; Samuel Hayward of St. Xavier High School; Ben Buckman of DeSales High School; Olivia Barnett of Mercy Academy; Matthew Hunter of Trinity High School; and Elizabeth Lucas of Assumption High School.