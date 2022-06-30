Run on Change, a 5K charity event to benefit Oxfam will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 30 on the grounds of St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue.

Oxfam is an international nonprofit working to end hunger, poverty and injustice.

The cost is $25 if registered by July 16 and $30 thereafter.

The event is organized by Sacred Heart Academy students Vittoria Riedling, Verity Brown, Isabella Yochum and Valentina Moreno.

For more information, send an email to runonchange@gmail.com. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/RunonChange.