Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. James William Shaw Sr., members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 23. Mrs. Shaw is the former Barbara Ann Suell. Mr. Shaw is a retired truck driver. The couple have four children, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. James Hagan, members of St. Bernadette Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 29. Mrs. Hagan is the former Alfreda Calabrese. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Monahan, members of St. Luke Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 19. Mrs. Monahan, the former Sue Oehler, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 2000 after 25 years. Mr. Monahan retired from the University of Louisville in 2012 after 35 years. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.