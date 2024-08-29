Wedding Anniversaries — August 29, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Bringard, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3. Mrs. Bringard, the former Kristiann Huelsman, is a homemaker. Mr. Bringard is the CFO of McBrayer PLLC. The couple have two children.



Richard Hugh and Veronica Greenwell Stith, parishioners of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 18. Mr. Stith is retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is a farmer. Mrs. Stith is a pharmacist. The couple have three children and 18 grandchildren.