Ursuline Sister Rosella McCormick, an educator and parish minister, dies at 91

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Rosella McCormick

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Rosella McCormick died Dec. 14 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 91 and in her 69th year of religious life.

Sister McCormick, born in North Platte, Neb., was educated by Ursuline Sisters and attended the old Ursuline College in Louisville. She became an educator and taught at St. Raphael School and Angela Merici High School in Louisville, and at her alma mater, St. Patrick High School in North Platte.

She was a part-time professor at Bellarmine University, Jefferson Community College, Somerset Community College and Indiana University Southeast. She also ministered in several parishes in education and as a pastoral associate. The Archdiocese of Louisville parishes were: St. Jerome in Fairdale, Holy Spirit in Jamestown, St. Gabriel and St. Leonard.

She served her community as the director of novices and vocations director and was president of the Ursuline Sisters from 1988-1992.

In addition, she served on the Vocation Committee and Pastoral Council for the Archdiocese of Louisville, Bellarmine College’s Board of Trustees and the advisory board for the former Angela Merici Center for Spirituality. She volunteered as a retreat facilitator and adult formation presenter with the Archdiocese of Louisville, volunteered with Women Empowering Women retreats, Ursuline Associate retreats, and at Holy Trinity Parish with the RCIA team.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sandy McCormick and Beverly Befort, several nieces and nephews, as well as her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

Visitation will be at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue, on Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the vigil service at 2:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/5591119.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and mailed to the Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.