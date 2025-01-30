Comfort My People — Embracing new experiences

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

We recently celebrated during the Christmas season the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. At Jesus’ Baptism, he is revealed as God’s own beloved Son by the voice of the Father from heaven. Along with the Easter season, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is a time early in the new year that affords us each year the opportunity to reflect upon the dignity of our Christian baptism, when we were initiated into the family of the Church and born as sons and daughters of God.

Each year on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, I inquire of others if they are aware of the actual date of their baptism. While we all know and rightly celebrate our birthday, hopefully we also know the date of our baptism and celebrate this important reality as well. I encourage you to find out the date of your baptism and celebrate the anniversary of this event each year. It can be a good reminder of how we are called to live as sons and daughters of God born of water and the Holy Spirit in baptism.

Regarding initiations, I want to share a recent experience that was part of what I call my ongoing “initiation” into life here in Louisville — and this was the recent significant snowfall that took place here. It was a new experience for me. I am humbled by the number of people in Louisiana, including family, friends, and former parishioners, who regularly check the weather in Louisville and communicate with me in this regard.

Now, depending on the weather in Louisville and south Louisiana, they are either envious or sympathetic about the weather I am experiencing here in Louisville. I must admit that their comments were for the most part sympathetic in recent weeks because of the unusual amount of snow received in Louisville in the past few weeks. They shared their concern for me because of my inexperience with snow and with such low temperatures.

However, they also inquired in a lighthearted way about how I was enduring my first real experience of living in the aftermath of a snowstorm. I say LIVING in the aftermath of a snowstorm because while I have visited parts of the world that receive even more snow than Louisville, the vital thing is that I was VISITING those places!

This was the first time in my life that I was not a tourist in the snow, but I had to carry on with life and responsibilities after a large amount of snow fell and remained for a significant amount of time.

Seeking to be proactive, I ordered a snow shovel before the snow arrived. While I did not receive it in time for the first significant snowstorm, I did have it for the second round of snow that fell. After the second snowfall, and open to a new experience, I undertook the task of shoveling off the driveway at the residence. After clearing off about a quarter of the driveway, I must admit that I had enough. Nonetheless, I was dedicated to at least clearing a pathway for my car to escape onto the street so that I could carry on with my responsibilities.

As I shoveled the snow, for the first time in my life, I was saved by and truly appreciated the timely arrival of some of the archdiocesan cemetery staff. They had kindly cleared off the driveway after the first snowstorm (when I did not have a snow shovel) and very kindly returned with snow shovels in hand after the second snowfall.

With their expertise and kind help, we quickly completed the remainder of the job to clear the residence driveway. I learned from watching them shovel the snow and spread salt to melt areas of the ice and ensure my safety. I believe now that I can respond to snow and ice like a real pro!

Indeed, after it was all done, with the experience of such a snow event, I shared with the folks in Louisiana that I now feel entirely initiated into life here in Kentucky and Louisville! However, as you may know, south Louisiana recently received an unprecedented amount of snow. So, there was some playful banter with my family and friends in south Louisiana who received more snow than they could handle.

On a more serious note, let us lift in prayer all who are victims of weather tragedies, be it the cold and snow here and other places, or the terrible fires in California. God grant that those whose lives have been affected by disasters will receive all that they need to rebuild their lives and communities. Let us lift them and one another in prayer before the Lord.