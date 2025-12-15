Youth

Students give back during the holidays

by
Sacred Heart Academy students sorted and loaded donations for the school’s 30th annual Appalachian Gift Drive Dec. 5.

Sacred Heart Academy students have collected 1,367 Christmas gifts for the school’s 30th annual Appalachian Gift Drive. They gathered to sort and load them on Dec. 5. 

Seventeen students from the academy planned to travel to Kermit, West Virginia, to deliver the gifts. The donations will stock Christian Help of Mingo County’s no-cost Santa Shop.

Immaculata Classical Academy students collected more than 350 items — including sweatshirts, gloves, hand warmers and blankets — for Franciscan Kitchen to distribute to people experiencing homelessness. The students prepped the donations for delivery on Dec. 4.

Immaculata Classical Academy students loaded donated items for Franciscan Kitchen on Dec. 4. (Photo Special to The Record)
