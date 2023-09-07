Archdiocesan News

Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 7, 2023

Steven and Margaret Kraus, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10. Mrs. Kraus, the former Margaret Kopatz, is audit manager for the Diocese of Richmond, Va., and formerly worked for the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Kraus is human resources manager for Catholic Charities of Louisville. The couple have two children.

Mr. and Mrs. Bud Blum, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 8. Mrs. Blum, the former Madonna Ballweg, retired from administrative management in 2008 after 38 years of service. Mr. Blum retired in 2022 after 50 years in business management. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

