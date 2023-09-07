Bulletin Board — Sept. 7, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The annual Red Mass, which invokes God’s blessing and guidance on all those in the legal community, will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

People of all faiths who serve in the legal profession are invited to attend, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and clerks. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will host a Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Motherhouse’s Heritage Room on the Ursuline campus, 3115 Lexington Road.

The Saint Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. (following the noon Mass) on Sept. 13 in the chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center is in need of body wipes, travel-size body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

The items can be purchased from St. John’s Amazon wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP or they may be dropped off at the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday and until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants can also join via Zoom. The next meeting is Sept. 13 and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.” To register and the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

HERE AND THERE

Trivia Night at Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will be held on Sept. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the games begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $200 per table of eight. To purchase a table or sponsor the event, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com or visit one.bidpal.net/hctrivia23/welcome.

The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 will host its annual Bourbon Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on Sept. 16 at the Bardstown Event Center. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 13. The event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

WLCR 1040 AM Holy Family Radio will host its 24th annual Belle of Louisville Cruise on Sept. 10th from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature dinner, live music, a cash bar and activities for the family.

Tickets are $40 per adult and $20 for children ages 2 to 10. To sponsor the event or to order tickets, call 502-451-9527 or visit www.holyfamilyradio.org/.

The St. Agnes Seniors Senga will host its next meeting on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in St Aloysius Hall, located on the west side of St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road. Special guests will be Trish Aaron and service dog Olive from the Louisville School for the Blind.

Holy Trinity School Clifton is hosting an opening reception for the renovated Eifler Theater Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the school’s campus, 2117 Payne St. Members of the community are invited to attend. For more information, call the school at 896-8480.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a 50-year reunion Oct. 21 for its class of 1973. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a tour of the school and Mass in the church.

A reunion party will follow at the Manhattan Project, 2101 Frankfort Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for the party is $35 per person. Register by Sept. 30 by sending an email to Rose Wetterer at rose.wetterer@gmail.com. For more information, contact the school at 893-7700.

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its September meeting and luncheon at noon on Sept. 13 at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Matt Austin, former SEC football official and ESPN/SEC Network analyst. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A 10-week Monday Evening Bible Study on the Letter to the Ephesians will be held at St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. beginning Sept. 18 in the parish’s Schindler Hall.

Dr. Scott Shuler will discuss questions explored by the Apostle Paul in his letter, including, “Why is it so important for Christian believers to be part of a community?”

All are welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided. To reserve a spot, contact Joe Gates at mrjoegates@gmail.com or text 544-9391.

“More than Bread and Wine: Encountering Jesus in the Eucharistic Revival,” an event with wine and hors d’oeuvres, will take place in the Hospitality Room at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, following the 5 p.m. Mass Sept. 9. Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be the guest speaker.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following classes:

“Encountering Christ: Developing Relationship as the Foundation of Catholic Education” on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive, in the Community Room. Dr. Thomas Malewitz will be the presenter.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II on Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Washington, Ky. Debbie Minton will be the presenter.

Debbie Minton will be the presenter. Multicultural Ministry on Sept. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Annette Mandley-Turner will be the presenter.

The classes are $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 14 and 15: The harlot and the imperial economy.

Sept. 21 and 22: The battle, the kingdom and last judgment.

Sept. 28 and 29: New creation and new Jerusalem.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.