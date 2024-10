In advance of a bake sale to raise money for hurricane relief, Hattie Evans, a student at St. Margaret Mary School, worked on a promotional poster. The poster highlighted aid organizations the bake sale would support. (Photo Special to The Record)

Three students from St. Margaret Mary School — Hattie Evans, Hunter Evans and Logan Weber — raised more than $3,000 for non-profits supporting Hurricane Helene victims by hosting a neighborhood bake sale. The three students learned about the hurricane over fall break and decided they wanted to help, according to the school.

They researched non-profits that are assisting hurricane survivors, what items were needed and their costs before the fundraiser.