Bulletin Board — Oct. 24, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the annual All Souls’ Day Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. Fathers Jerry Bell and Pepper Elliott will concelebrate, and Deacon Scott Haner will assist.

The Mass will be offered for all of the deceased members of the archdiocese.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host VENTUS on Nov. 7 with adoration beginning in silence at 6:30 p.m. Worship music and confession will be added at 7 p.m. Fellowship will follow around 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org with questions.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center, located at 40 Main Avenue in Nazareth, Ky., on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

THE ARTS

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln., will host the Louisville Chorus for “New Beginnings: Changing Sorrow into Song” on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. To buy tickets, visit louisvillechorus.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Attorney Charles English, associate director of the Archdiocesan Metropolitan Tribunal, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about a lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci at 812-364-4102. More information can be found at ocdswashprov.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

St. Margaret Mary Church will host “DivorceCare — Surviving the Holidays” on Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center. A $5 donation is appreciated. Contact Denise Ruiz 690-2834 or druiz@stmm.org with any questions.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, will host a Veterans Day appreciation luncheon Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, but requires registration. To register, call 776-0262. The deadline to RSVP is Nov. 6.

American Red Cross blood drives are planned at two parishes:

Epiphany Church’s Community Center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Nov. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the McCauley Center, upper level. Contact Mary Elder at 645-4405 for further details.

Epiphany Church will showcase its parishioners’ artwork on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

The parishioners’ artwork will be for sale and proceeds benefit the parish’s youth ministry. Contact Angie Fox at 780-1012 or at angie@ecclou.org with questions.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes in November:

Morality in the Light of Christ, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church’s Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Hebrew Numerology, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky.

Faith Development, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

Family Renewal Project will host a Wine & Wonder women’s book study on “Into Your Hands, Father: Abandoning Ourselves to the God Who Loves Us” by Father Wilfrid Stinissen.

The six-part fall series will meet on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 6. The cost is $25, and nursing infants are welcome. Visit bit.ly/wineandwonder2024 to register.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study on Oct. 29 led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Office of Family and Life Ministries will host an “End-of-Life Issues” presentation on Oct. 30 at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. The program will begin with Mass at 6:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. with retired moral theologian, Father Tony Smith, and elder law expert, Misty Clark Vantrease.