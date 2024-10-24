Priests of the archdiocese return to the stage in January to raise funds for CSA

Father Mike Tobin, pastor of St. Rita and St. Luke churches, sang a Spanish love song at the February 2023 Priest Variety Show. He was accompanied by Mariachi Sensación. (Record File Photos by Kayla Bennett)



Priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville will return to the stage for the next Priest Variety Show Jan. 10, 2025. Proceeds from the event, held every couple of years, benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund.

The fund supports the formation of 19 men in formation for the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville. Their education is one of the largest financial responsibilities of the archdiocese — more than $1.3 million this year, according to a press release.

“Special events such as the Priest Variety Show help raise the necessary funds to fully support our seminarians so they are able to focus on their formation and education,” the release said.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre said in the release that he’s pleased the event will take place again this year.

“The Priest Variety Show is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a Catholic community for an evening of fun and laughter,” said Archbishop Fabre. “This event will also raise funds for the formation of our seminarians here in the Archdiocese of Louisville and I am grateful to our priests for their participation. Like you, I am in awe of their many talents and look forward to enjoying the show.”

The show was last held in January 2023, drawing a sold-out crowd of 500 to the venue and an additional 300 viewers of the live stream, according to the release.

This year’s event will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception featuring live music, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will open the evening, and guests can view a gallery of priest artwork and writings. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and will be available Nov. 1.

Priests are invited to sign up for the show by contacting Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or 585-3291.

For more information, including tickets, event sponsorship and advertising, contact Herberger.