Catholic Charities of Louisville has long-awaited a moment that, when it finally came, surprised some employees. Demolition of the old school building — part of the Holy Name Church campus next door to Catholic Charities — was delayed by a lawsuit and COVID-19, but the morning of Feb. 14 brought some action.

“We were sitting in our offices and there was this loud sound,” said Catholic Charities communications and grants coordinator Susan Smith. “It sounded like a building was falling down.”

It was in fact a building falling down as demolition began next door. The demolition crew from Cardinal Construction took a lunch break midday, leaving the inside of the back of the old school building exposed. Rubble and debris covered the ground while the old roofing dangled and shifted in the wind.

The old school building and the former gym of Holy Name are being demolished to make way for Catholic Charities to build new headquarters.