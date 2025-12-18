Wedding Anniversaries — Dec. 18, 2025

Tony and Judy Lentz McCubbins, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27. Mr. McCubbins is an Army veteran and is retired from the Army Corps of Engineers. Mrs. McCubbins is retired from the old Naval Ordnance Station. The couple have two children and three grandsons.

Mr. and Mrs. John Gunsett II, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 2. Mrs. Gunsett, the former Rosemary Machi, is a hair stylist and homemaker. Mr. Machi is retired from the U.S. Navy. The couple have four children, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The couple plans to celebrate with family.

Donald and Dianna Wilson Skeeters, members of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28. Mrs. Skeeters is a retired high school teacher and counselor. Mr. Skeeters is a retired lawyer. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren.