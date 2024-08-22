Wedding Anniversaries — August 22, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. William Peak, members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23. Mrs. Peak, the former Judy Schweinhart, retired as a preschool teacher after 40 years of service. Mr. Peak retired from industrial maintenance after 42 years. The couple have five grandchildren (one is deceased), seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. They are celebrating with a trip to Hawaii.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wurfel, members of St. Gabriel Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17. Mrs. Wurfel is the former Georgia Passafiume. The couple have three children and three grandchildren.