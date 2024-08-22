The Good Steward — A Catholic take on democracy

Daniel Conway

The Catholic Church is not aligned with any ideology or political movement. The evidence for this can be seen in the apparently contradictory stands taken by church leaders on controversial issues.



The church is pro-life in its views on both abortion and capital punishment. It strongly asserts the dignity of each individual while seeking to safeguard the common good.



The Catholic Church leans left on social issues (such as civil rights and immigration reform). She leans right on family concerns and religious freedom.



Catholicism understands the world as a gift from God that we are called to nurture, develop and share. It recognizes that regardless of our many differences we are all sisters and brothers made in the image and likeness of God our Father.



Our church insists on what might be called a “wholistic view” of the world and everything in it, rather than seeing only certain parts of reality — no matter how important these are.



Catholicism avoids ideological, nationalistic or economic extremes because it acknowledges both reason and revelation as the basis for truth. Any philosophy that rejects or minimizes God’s Word is, at best, dangerously incomplete.



Any religious perspective that defies human logic or scoffs at scientific evidence is doomed to worship false gods. Faith and reason are seen as two sides of the same coin. We should not embrace one without the other.



Catholic teaching frequently represents a “both/and” perspective. Jesus is both God and man. Humanity is both sinful and saved. When dealing with our brothers and sisters, we are called to show both justice and mercy — to hate sin but love (and forgive) sinners.



This balanced view of ourselves, our neighbors and the world we live in, prevents us from becoming rigid and intolerant, on the one hand, or indifferent and permissive on the other. It provides some insight into the way God views his creation — with both great love and deep sorrow for the ways in which humankind has freely chosen to abuse and neglect God’s gifts.



During his visit to the Italian town of Trieste this summer, Pope Francis offered reflections on the authentic meaning of democracy. Active participation of the governed in their own government is the fundamental requirement of a healthy democracy.



Government by elites who consider themselves better suited to the task of ordering society quickly becomes tyranny. Populist leaders who appeal to the deepest hopes and fears of the people, but who fail to engage those same people in the process of governance always end up disappointing them.



Effective political action rises above all ideologies. It seeks to avoid the extremes of the right and the left in order to create a political center that can withstand the pressures placed on it by those who view the world in fragments rather than as an integrated whole.



As we approach the local and national elections this fall, let’s pray that the Holy Spirit will accompany us in our efforts to participate fully in our American democracy.

Dan Conway is a member of Holy Trinity Church and is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.