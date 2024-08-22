The Record Newspaper Bulletin Board

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will ordain 10 men to the diaconate at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Sept. 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Rita Michalak.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Cursillo Movement’s 60th anniversary will be celebrated with Mass at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Mass will be followed by a meal. The celebration is open to all. To attend, RSVP by Aug. 25 by calling 502-727-9067.

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center, a local nonprofit that provides services to the homeless, is in need of men’s socks. To contribute, donations can be delivered to the center located at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org or 398-3505.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, began Aug. 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register and receive a zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

DivorceCare, a free 13-week seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, will be offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

HERE AND THERE

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address aging well in an upcoming session titled “Optimal Aging, Viewing Aging as an Opportunity” on Aug. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road.

The presenter will be Dr. Christian Davis Furman, the medical director of the Trager Institute/Optimal Aging Clinic at the University of Louisville.

All ages are welcome to attend, and there is no cost. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.

The parking lot at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St., is open for parking during University of Louisville football home games. The first home game is Aug. 31 at noon. The lot is available two hours prior to game time with room for tailgating and a restroom that’s available until game time.

Parking is $20, payable by cash or Zelle. Proceeds benefit the parish. For more information, contact the parish office at info@holynamelouisville.org or call 637-5560 and leave a message.

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E. Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, call Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

The Presentation Academy Alumnae Board will host a “Shop & Sip” pop-up shopping event in its Arts and Athletics Center, 900 S. Fourth St., Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Donations to its Sisterhood Scholarship will be accepted.

Those interested in being vendors may contact Karen Scheider at presshopnsip@gmail.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will offer “An Introduction to Theology of the Body” Sept. 6 and 7 in Holy Family Church’s Riede Room, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. College students may attend for free. For more information, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/events/ or call 303-1996.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 27: What is impurity or uncleanliness in the Bible?

Sept. 3: What do we do with foreigners? Are we the foreigner?

Sept. 10: Why is the evangelist, Mark, so into pain and suffering?

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will examine themes in the work of C.S. Lewis through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 5-6: C.S Lewis, a Great Christian Apologist

Sept. 12-13: C.S Lewis explains Christian Morality

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.