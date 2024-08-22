Archdiocesan News

Bellarmine welcomes more than 500 first-year students

Bellarmine University kicked off its Week of Welcome for 547 first-year students with a move-in day Aug. 17.

Students arriving on campus moved into the Siena Residence Complex and participated in orientation activities through Aug. 21, Bellarmine said in a press release.

Class started for all students on Aug. 22.

Of the first-year students entering the university this fall, 41 percent are first-generation college students and 34 percent are students of color. Twenty-eight percent of these incoming students are athletes. They come from 31 states and 11 countries, Bellarmine said.

