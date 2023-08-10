Wedding Anniversaries — August 10, 2023

Glenn N. and Josie Stegemann, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Stegemann, the former Josie Ramsey, retired from teaching in 2009 after 30 years as an educator, including at Holy Rosary Academy and Holy Cross High School. Mr. Stegemann retired in 2014 after 36 years as an educational program manager for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl James Heger, members of St. Stephen Martyr and St. Therese churches, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 10. Mrs. Heger is the former Patricia Ruth Schlaug. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren.

Raymond L. and Regina M. Mudd, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Mudd, the former Regina Griesbaum, formerly taught at St. Margaret Mary School and retired from the University of Louisville Early Learning Center. Mr. Mudd retired from The Sherwin-Williams Co. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.

Doug and Clare Loree Habeeb, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Habeeb, the former Clare Kuehne, retired in 2007 after 34 years as a teacher. Mr. Habeeb worked in IT for 38 years before retiring in 2010. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Pat Mackin, members of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4. Mrs. Mackin is the former Connie Smith. The couple have four children and 14 grandchildren.