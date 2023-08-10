Bulletin Board — August 10, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. (following the noon Mass), on Aug. 16 in the chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next meeting on Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Holly McGuire, director of the Office of Continuing Education for Priests and Lay Ecclesial Ministers, will speak on “Charity and the Continuing Education for Priests.” The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, please call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. John Center needs donations of medium and large men’s boxers or briefs, new or gently used bath towels, disposable razors, adult rain ponchos, spray deodorant and more. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of large and extra large T-shirts, men’s shorts (sizes 28 to 34), towels, sheets, pillowcases, comforters and blankets.

Volunteers are also welcome. To volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

A community choir that will sing primarily in small ensembles for those seriously ill or dying is forming in Louisville. The Louisville Community Comfort Choir will perform in various settings in and around the Louisville area.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Hosparus, located at Breckinridge and Dutchmans next to Kaden Tower.

Musical selections are simple, short, positive and supportive, usually sung a cappella. Training will be provided to develop an open, supportive, comfortable and respectful presence at the bedside of those who are seriously ill. Contact Linda Thieneman at lwthieneman@gmail.com for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

The Grief Recovery Program will be offered weekly for eight weeks at St. John Paul II Church. It began Aug. 3 and will continue to meet weekly from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The program is open to those who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, CSW and certified grief specialist, at 502-459-4251, ext. 24, or 502-742-1190.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, meets in person at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and by Zoom on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Aug. 14 and on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 17.

The program is free and open to all. To register or to receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz, 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

DivorceCare, a 13-week seminar and support group, will meet at Our Lady or Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 to Nov. 16.

DivorceCare aims to help divorced or separated people “heal from the hurt,” according to organizers.

Participants can join at any time. The cost is $20 for the workbook. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion is planned for those who graduated from Holy Trinity School from 1960 to 1969. It will be held Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arterburn, 310 Ten Pin Lane in St. Matthews.

For more information, call 484-324-8742 or join the Facebook group called Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion.

St. Xavier High School has announced the following dates for class reunions in August:

The class of 1993 will celebrate its 30-year reunion Aug. 18-19. For details or to register, visit saintx.com/1993reunion.

The class of 2008 will celebrate its 15-year reunion Aug. 19. To register, visit saintx.com/2008reunion.

The class of 1983 will celebrate its 40-year reunion Aug. 25-26. To register, go to saintx.com/1983 reunion.

The class of 2003 will celebrate its 20-year reunion Aug. 26. Visit saintx.com/2003reunion to register.

For more details, call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will offer a series of presentations exploring the nature of charismatic spirituality at 2 p.m. in Holy Family Church’s chapel, 3926 Poplar Level Road.

The dates and topics are:

Aug. 13 —What is Baptism in the Holy Spirit?

Aug. 20 — What is the Gift of Tongues?

Aug. 27 — How does one become Baptized in the Holy Spirit?

For more information on the presentations or Catholic Charismatic Renewal, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

“Rest Assured: The Power of Sleep” is the subject of the next program in Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series. Programs are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the home, 2000 Newburg Road. On Aug. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scott McClure, director of sleep services at Norton Healthcare, will discuss the relationship between aging and sleep and why sleep is so important to health and wellness.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Family Renewal Project is offering “TOB 1: An Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course,” Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $20.

For more information and to register online, visit www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Aug. 10 and 11: Issues facing Revelation’s first readers.

Aug. 17 and 18: God, the Lamb and the seven seals.

Aug. 24 and 25: Seven trumpets, temple and celebration.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.