DeSales to host its 3rd annual ‘Day on the Grounds’

DeSales High School will host its 3rd annual Day on the Grounds fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on the school’s campus, 425 W. Kenwood Drive.

The event “highlights the culinary heritage and culture of Kentucky by showcasing new and established favorites from some of the area’s most enjoyed restaurants, breweries, and distilleries,” according to an announcement from the school.

More than 35 local food and beverage vendors will take part. All proceeds benefit the school’s tuition fund. Tickets are $65 each. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/dayonthegrounds23/welcome.