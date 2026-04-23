Wedding Anniversaries — April 23, 2026

William Jerry and Mary Thornsberry, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 30. Mr. Thornsberry retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years as a letter carrier. Mrs. Thornsberry, the former Mary McGrath, retired from PNC Bank after 32 years of service. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Gary L. and Rebecca “Becky” A. Schleff Sommer, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, April 23. Mrs. Sommer is a homemaker and volunteer. Mr. Sommer retired after 28 years of service as vice president of finance for Borden Chemical and 10 years as the owner of Whelan Machine and Tool. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.