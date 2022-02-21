Each Friday during Lent, students from local Catholic schools will lead the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville. The stations begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

The prayer service on April 8 will be led by Archbishop Shelton Fabre, the newly-named Archbishop of Louisville.

Following is the schedule:

March 4 stations will be led by St. Xavier High School at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

March 11 stations will be led by Holy Trinity School at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Avenue.

March 18 stations will be led by St. Martha School at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street.

March 25 stations will be led by St. Gabriel School at St. John Cemetery, 2647 Duncan Street.

April 1 stations will be led by St. Thomas Aquinas School at Calvary Cemetery.

April 8 stations will be led by Corpus Christi Academy at St. Michael Cemetery. Archbishop Fabre will lead the service.

Those unable to walk the distance of 300 to 400 yards may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.