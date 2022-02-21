St. Athanasius School eighth-graders collected and donated 11 pressure cookers, two instant pots, two crock-pots, a television, diapers and formula to Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services to benefit Afghan families recently resettled in the city.

The students wanted to help the families as they make a new home in Louisville.

“The 100 Afghan families that recently settled here in Louisville cook a lot with pressure cookers and crockpots,” said middle school teacher Angie Poole. “The eighth-graders wanted to assist them in making a home for themselves.”