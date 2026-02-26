Volunteer Section — How will we show up?







Lisa DeJaco Crutcher

Lent has begun, reminding us of the sacrifices Jesus made on our behalf — his 40 days and nights in the desert and the Passion of Christ reflected in Holy Week culminating in his death on the cross and resurrection.



I’m reminded of the selfless sacrifices so many volunteers have made, the time they’ve given up, to support Catholic Charities and other social service organizations throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville. Our volunteers have shown up when people need them most. It’s a testament to how they live the faith.

There were many times Jesus was tempted by others to take the easy way out. (“If you’re the Messiah, save yourself!”) But he didn’t. Jesus “showed up,” too, to fulfill God’s prophecy and save all mankind.

Today, more than ever, that’s an example we hope even more people will follow — to show up in support of our brothers and sisters — because there’s so much more work to be done!

40-DAY LENTEN CHALLENGE



This Lent, Catholic Charities asks everyone to “show up” to help those most in need in our community: The hungry, the poor, the elderly, survivors of human trafficking, refugees and immigrants, and so many others Jesus calls us to care for.

Imagine what a better community this would be if everyone took at least ONE ACTION each day of Lent to not just give something up, but to lift someone up through a selfless act of:

SERVING, by volunteering at a food pantry, or visiting a nursing home.

GIVING, donating money or material goods that our clients need to live each day.

LEARNING and growing by attending educational sessions or visiting new parishes.

PRAYING, which wraps the Holy Spirit around all our actions and the people we serve.

LET’S LIVE OUR FAITH



The seven themes of Catholic Social Teaching guide the work of Catholic Charities. In particular, the “Call to Family and Participation” suggests each of us has a responsibility to actively engage in our communities and work towards the common good.

That’s what our “40-Day Lenten Challenge” is all about. And that’s what this special section in The Record is all about. It’s a call to participate!

As Jesus showed up for our salvation, let’s also show up to provide help, create hope and uphold the human dignity of those among us who need it most. We hope you’ll visit cclou.org/lentwellspent/ this week to learn more and get started!

Thank you.

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher is the CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville.

HOW DO WE SHARE OUR GIFTS IN SERVICE TO OTHERS?

Parishes, charities, schools and other organizations offer abundant opportunities to share your gifts around the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Catholic Charities of Louisville has pressing need of your help. Check out the many ways your gifts can help lift your neighbors.

To volunteer at Catholic Charities of Louisville, visit cclou.org

or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org (502) 637-9786 (ext. 115)

Fighting Hunger +

Father Jack Jones (FJJ) Food Pantry – Food Pantry providing food, clothing and hygiene items to those in need at 2914 S. 3rd St.

Duties: Ages: 16+ (or younger with supervision), unload food vans, package hygiene and pantry items, and assist clients with selecting food. Special need for Spanish-speaking volunteers as well as drivers to pick up and unload food donations.

Shifts available – Tues., Wed. and Thurs., 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or portion of shift). Extended evening hours on select Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.

Sister Visitor Center (SVC) Choice Food Pantry – A Dare to Care food provider, Area Community Ministries affiliate and emergency assistance program providing basic human needs such as food and financial assistance to Louisville residents living west of 9th Street and north of Broadway. Located at 2235 W. Market St.

Personal Shopper – Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision). Welcome clients, select food from shelves, stock shelves and provide general support. Hours: Shifts vary Mon. – Fri., between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Serve – Help organize, stock and clean (no clients present this day). Hours: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Family/Group Opportunity: Cleanup, beautify and organize the inside and outside of FJJ and SVC on a weekend day or weekday evening. Date coordinated with volunteer group’s schedule. Group size: Up to 15.

Milen James

Milen James, Father Jack Jones Food Pantry (FJJFP) Volunteer

“Volunteering at FJJFP over several weeks last summer was a very memorable experience for me. As a high school student, I felt that I was able to make a difference in my community. The happy smiles and friendly gestures of the clients receiving food warmed my heart with gratitude and joy.”

Common Earth Gardens – Collaborates within the diverse community to increase land access for immigrants and refugees to grow food, develop new farm businesses and build healthy community networks. Location: Community agriculture sites in Louisville.

Duties: Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision), planting, mulching, weeding and building new community gardens.

Accessibility: May involve lifting/carrying, using shovels, getting up/down off ground and various weather conditions.

Hours: Flexible.

Family/Group Opportunity: Join Common Earth Gardens for mulching, removing invasive species and cleaning debris on March 28. Located at the Rangeland Road Community Garden,1814 Rangeland Rd. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group size: Up to 20.

Audrey Becka

Audrey Becka, Common Earth Gardens Volunteer

“The best part about volunteering with Common Earth Gardens is the people you meet. The community gardens and the Gray Street Farmers Market host welcoming, warm communities full of passionate individuals who recognize the importance of connecting to others through stewardship and cultivation of our common earth.”

Welcoming Strangers + Immigration and Refugee Services – “Welcomes the stranger” with open arms and helps refugees rebuild their lives after they have been forced to leave their families, homes and countries because of persecution. ESL (English as a Second Language) Tutor – Assist teachers in the classroom to help small groups of adult refugees/immigrants improve their English. No experience speaking a second language is required. Hours: Flexible during classes Mon. to Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: 435 E. Broadway.

– Assist teachers in the classroom to help small groups of adult refugees/immigrants improve their English. No experience speaking a second language is required. Hours: Flexible during classes Mon. to Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: 435 E. Broadway. Transportation Assistant – Drive recently-arrived refugee families to/from appointments. Must have a reliable car, valid license and car insurance. Volunteers may wait in their car during the appointment or return to pick up the client. No need to speak a second language. Hours: Mon. to Fri. during business hours.

– Drive recently-arrived refugee families to/from appointments. Must have a reliable car, valid license and car insurance. Volunteers may wait in their car during the appointment or return to pick up the client. No need to speak a second language. Hours: Mon. to Fri. during business hours. Family Mentoring – Help our recently arrived refugee families assimilate in the community. Show them the library, the post office, work on English skills, and more. Volunteers may customize their schedule with their mentee according to their availability.

David Vetter

David Vetter, English as a Second Language (ESL) Assistant

“My desire to tutor ESL students came from my parish priest at Holy Trinity Church who continually reminded us that to whom much is given, much is expected. It is uplifting to work with a diverse group of students who enjoy the challenge of learning a new language and exploring our culture. Their gratitude and warm-heartedness encourage me to continue this work.”

Supporting Seniors +

Long-Term Care – Strengthens the voices of those in region’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in 15 counties across Kentucky by accompanying, educating and supporting them.

Friendly Visitors – Provide companionship or social activity to residents to enhance their overall quality of life. Hours: Weekly visits requested.

– Provide companionship or social activity to residents to enhance their overall quality of life. Hours: Weekly visits requested. Certified Volunteer Ombudsman – Advocate on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities to improve their overall care. Hours: Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

Family/Group Opportunity: Create and/or donate cards of encouragement for seniors and nursing home residents. Drop off by May 8 at 435 E. Broadway.

Alvera Kegel

Alvera Kegel, Long-Term Care Ombudsman (LTCO) Volunteer

“I can’t believe I’ve been a LTCO volunteer for over 10 years now! It is rewarding to work with residents who demonstrate creativity and resilience in circumstances they did not choose. I get to meet and talk to people who have a lot to say. They know I will work hard to make sure they and their rights are respected.”

Connecting with Youth +

Refugee/Immigrant Youth Mentoring – Encourage youth to meet their goals, stay engaged in school and develop health social-emotional skills. Mentors can be 18+ for youth 5-13, and 21+ for youth ages 14-24. Volunteers may customize their schedule with their mentee according to their availability.

Weekday Childcare – When parents are in ESL classes, we need help teaching and playing with their toddler and infant age children. Mon. to Thurs. during business hours at 435 E. Broadway.

After-School Club – Provide homework help and fun activities for refugee youth, elementary and middle school-aged. Hours: Tuesdays, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Location: South Louisville site.

Family/Group Opportunity: College/Career Application Day. Volunteers 16+ years old are needed to assist refugee youth with employment and school applications in late March/April. Group size: Up to 20.

Kara Corrigan

Kara Corrigan, Childcare Volunteer

“Working with refugee families served by Catholic Charities has been an amazing experience. Nothing brings me more joy than a child’s smile. God led me to this life-altering opportunity allowing me to help children learn and watching them grow. There is an immense amount of need as these families transition into their new communities.”

Building Capacity +

Drives to Support the Mission – Catholic Charities invites individuals, groups and companies to hold donation drives throughout the year to meet the most urgent needs of our programs. Items include household goods, hygiene items, gift cards, diapers, back-to-school supplies, Christmas gifts and financial donations for winter assistance. For more information, contact donations@archlou.org.

Administrative Assistance – Help provide data entry and administrative support for Catholic Charities by filing, compiling education materials, updating promotional materials, setting up training events, etc. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., various weekdays.

Rouler 2027 Fundraising and Event Team – We are looking for a couple of experienced non-profit event chairs to lead our largest annual fundraiser, Rouler (roo-lay), in 2027. Also needed are committee members for the silent auction, sponsorship, and decoration committee. Hours vary.

Around the Archdiocese and State +

Long-Term Care – Volunteers needed to provide companionship and to advocate for residents in nursing home facilities across multiple counties, including: Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Washington. (See “Supporting Seniors” section for more detail.)

Family/Group Opportunity: Visit long-term care residents at a nursing home or assisted living facility in your community and share a talent or organize a fun activity. Reach out first to the facility’s activities director to arrange a date, times, and to plan logistics.

Bakhita Empowerment Initiative – Provides direct assistance and case management to survivors of human trafficking and educates the community. Service area: Jefferson County and offices in Owensboro and Lexington.

Outreach – Seeking volunteers to help distribute brochures, educational materials and flyers to the community.

Bread for Life Food Pantry and Mission Store in Bardstown