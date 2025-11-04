Volleyball, cross country, flag football and Toy Bowl champs decided

Champions were decided in multiple sports in the Catholic Schools Athletic Association this fall.

Cross Country

Champions in four male and female cross country divisions of the CSAA were named during a meet at Tom Sawyer State Park on Oct. 7.

The final results were:

In the senior boys division, Holy Spirit School won first place, and St. Raphael School was runner-up.

In the junior boys division, St. Edward School took first place, and St. Agnes School was runner-up.

In the senior girls division, St. Michael School won first place, and St. Edward was runner-up.

In the junior girls division, St. Edward won first place and Holy Spirit was runner-up.

Volleyball

Champions in 10 female volleyball divisions of the CSAA were decided during tournaments held Oct. 18 at Assumption High School and Mercy Academy.

The final results were:

Sixth-grade Division A — Ascension School defeated St. Paul School.

Sixth-grade Division AA — St. Patrick School defeated St. Michael.

Sixth-grade Division 2A — St. Bernard School defeated St. Paul.



Sixth-grade Division 2AA — Notre Dame Academy defeated Holy Trinity School.

Sixth-grade Division 3 — St. Margaret Mary School (Red) defeated St. Michael (Maroon).

Eighth-grade division A — Ascension School defeated St. Aloysius School.

Eighth-grade division AA — St. Mary Academy defeated St. Raphael.

Eighth-grade division 2A — Ascension defeated St. Nicholas School.

Eighth-grade division 2AA — St. Margaret Mary (Red) defeated St. Gabriel (Elizabeth).

Eighth-grade division 3 — St. Michael defeated St. Gabriel.

Flag Football

Champions were named in the girls’ flag football championship, held Oct. 26 and Oct. 30 at St. Rita School and Sacred Heart Academy.

The final results for the girls’ flag football championship were:

Sixth-grade division, league 1 — St. Michael won first place, and St. Bernard was runner-up.

Sixth-grade division, league 2 — St. Michael won first place, and St. Mary was runner-up.

Eighth-grade division, league 1 — St. Michael won first place, and St. Agnes was runner-up.

Eighth-grade division, league 2 — St. Margaret Mary won first place, and Notre Dame was runner-up.

Toy Bowl

Champions were also named in the boys tackle toy bowl championships, held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School.

The final results in the boys tackle Toy Bowl were:

Eighth-grade division A — St. Michael/Patrick defeated Lyndon Catholic.

Eighth-grade division AA — Central Catholic defeated St. Matthews Catholic.

Sixth-grade division A — St. Michael/Patrick defeated Notre Dame.

Sixth-grade division AA — Southeast Catholic defeated Lyndon Catholic.