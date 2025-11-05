Archbishop encourages Catholics to reflect on their baptism and the promise of eternal life at All Souls’ Mass

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre elevated the Eucharist during a Mass of Remembrance celebrated at Calvary Cemetery on Nov. 3. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

A congregation of around 100 worshippers gathered for a Mass celebrated for All Souls at Calvary Cemetery on Nov. 3. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Following an outdoor Mass of Remembrance, Archbishop Fabre blessed a sister at Calvary Cemetery on Nov. 3. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Archbishop Fabre reflected on baptism and the promise of eternal life during the archdiocesan Mass of Remembrance for All Souls on Nov. 3 at Calvary Cemetery. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Deacon Scott Haner offered the prayers of the faithful during a Mass Nov. 3 at Calvary Cemetery. The Mass of Remembrance was offered for all the deceased members of the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Families were among those gathered at Calvary Cemetery to pray for the dead Nov. 3. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre encouraged Catholics to use the month of November, when the church observes the feasts of All Saints and All Souls, to “root ourselves more fully in the promises God gave to us” at baptism.

The archbishop celebrated the annual outdoor liturgy for All Souls’ at Calvary Cemetery Nov. 3 under a tent in the priest’s section of the cemetery. The Mass of Remembrance, which drew about 100 worshipers, was celebrated for all those buried in Calvary Cemetery as well as those buried elsewhere.

“We come here as those who remember them, we come here as those who love them, we come here as those who pray for them, that they might know eternal rest and peace,” he said.

Noting that Nov. 3 was the 62nd anniversary of his baptism, Archbishop Fabre told the congregation, “Baptism is a very important part of the reason that brings us here today. It is our sure and certain faith that at the time of the baptism of all our beloved dead, that God made them a promise that one day they would live with him forever.”

He pointed out that images from baptism appear again at funeral Masses — the paschal candle, the baptismal water and the white funeral pall, a reflection of the white baptismal garment.

“All of those images of baptism … comfort us that God has fulfilled the promise he made to them that one day they would live with him forever,” he said.

Archbishop Fabre also drew a connection to the Jubilee Year of Hope. Citing Pope Leo XIV’s Nov. 2 Angelus reflection, he said, “Remembering the dead is a sign of hope, hope in our faith, I believe, that God is faithful, that God has fulfilled his promise to all of our beloved dead. That, yes, God will also one day fulfill his promise made to you and to me when we finally make our bed in this sacred ground or somewhere like it, when he calls you and me home to be with him forever.”

He noted that Pope Leo also urged the faithful to make visiting cemeteries “a time for peaceful reflection on our faith and the promises God has made to us.”

“When we come here, it is an expression of our hope,” Archbishop Fabre said. “As the pope so beautifully said, ‘Our hope is the promises God has made to us and the hope God has fulfilled for all who rest here.’ ”