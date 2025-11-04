Archdiocesan News, Vocations

Vocation Awareness — A Day in the Life of a Seminarian

by
Record Video by Gabrielle Krumpelman, Submitted Video by Nicolas Caicedo

Multimedia journalists from The Record joined Archdiocese of Louisville seminarian Nicolas (Nico) Caicedo for a day at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. Nico is in the Discipleship I stage of seminary. Each seminarian’s schedule may vary based on personal preference and his stage in seminary. See Nico’s typical Monday!

The Archdiocese of Louisville has eight seminarians in formation at St. Meinrad. 

Seminarians for the archdiocese are also in formation at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit, Mich., St. John Paul II Seminary in Washington, D.C., Theological College in Washington, D.C., and Mount St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tags from the story
, , , ,
0
Gabrielle Krumpelman
Written By
Gabrielle Krumpelman
More from Gabrielle Krumpelman
Video: Priests’ pets provide companionship, connection
By Olivia Castlen, Record Staff Writer St. Francis of Assisi, whose feast...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *