Vocation Awareness — A Day in the Life of a Seminarian

Record Video by Gabrielle Krumpelman, Submitted Video by Nicolas Caicedo

Multimedia journalists from The Record joined Archdiocese of Louisville seminarian Nicolas (Nico) Caicedo for a day at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. Nico is in the Discipleship I stage of seminary. Each seminarian’s schedule may vary based on personal preference and his stage in seminary. See Nico’s typical Monday!

The Archdiocese of Louisville has eight seminarians in formation at St. Meinrad.

Seminarians for the archdiocese are also in formation at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit, Mich., St. John Paul II Seminary in Washington, D.C., Theological College in Washington, D.C., and Mount St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio.