Vigil urges hope after shooting

Sandra Gore placed flowers at a makeshift memorial on the steps of Old National Bank, on East Main Street, April 11. Six people, including Joshua Barrick, a member of Holy Trinity Church, died in a mass shooting at the bank April 10. A vigil was held the night of April 10 at Holy Trinity to remember him. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Local church communities held vigils the night of April 10 to remember the victims of a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville hours earlier.

A packed congregation at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, remembered Joshua Barrick, 40, a parishioner who was among the victims. Barrick and his colleagues were shot in the bank as they started their work day April 10, Easter Monday. He and four others were killed by the gunman and eight people were injured.

Father Shayne Duvall, Holy Trinity’s pastor, told those who’d gathered to mourn the death of one of their fellow parishioners, “We’ll get through because of our faith.”

Reflecting on the shootings on Tuesday morning, he expressed hope that the shooting will rally the community.

The vigil “left us more connected and more adamant about the need for community and the need for the church,” he said in a phone interview. “Today I hope people woke up with a sense of hope and a sense of anticipation to continue to go through this together.

“In the most tragic time is when the church is at its best” and the time when community is needed the most, he said.

Barrick, the father of two young children, attended Mass regularly, was involved in men’s retreats, in faith formation and coached two basketball teams for young students at Holy Trinity School.

“He was well known, well respected and well-loved by many,” Father Duvall said, noting he had a personal conversation with Barrick only two weeks ago.

‘Every human life matters, and until we have a greater respect for human life, this violence is not going to stop.’ Father Shayne Duvall, pastor of Holy Trinity Church

Father Duvall, who has been pastor of Holy Trinity for nine months, said Barrick came to his office to talk about his hopes for the parish. As he was leaving the meeting, Barrick told him, “ ‘Father, I’ll do anything I can for you. Just let me know what you need,’ ” said Father Duvall. As a new pastor, those words meant a lot to him, Father Duvall said.

He’s encouraging his parishioners to lean on each other and their faith and to remember that this is still the Easter season.

“My message is still one of Alleluia and hope in the risen Lord,” he said.

He is also urging his parish community and the wider community to come together and “not give up on humanity” but instead be “agents of change and action.”

In a statement from the parish, Father Duvall said the violence will end only when the dignity of every life is respected.

“Every human life matters, and until we have a greater respect for human life, this violence is not going to stop,” he said. “We have to love and respect the human person and that is what the church teaches. That’s how we will get through this. We will treat people with respect and love and hopefully mercy and forgiveness. These tragic events will hopefully make us stronger in our faith and stronger as a community.”

The Mass of Christian Burial for Barrick will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 15 at Holy Trinity.