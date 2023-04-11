Alumnae Unite to rally graduates for fundraiser

Six Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are preparing for the third annual Alumnae Unite fundraiser, which will raise money for their institutions’ annual funds.

For the past seven years, the all-girl schools — Assumption High School, Mercy Academy, Presentation Academy and Sacred Heart Academy — have participated in the #RivalsUnite4Girls fundraising challenge. Three years ago, Holy Cross and Bethlehem joined in and the challenge was renamed Alumnae Unite. This year, the fundraiser will be held April 18 to 20.

Over the past six years, alumnae have raised more than $1.5 million for girls’ Catholic education, according to a news release from the schools.

Molly Mattingly, Bethlehem’s high school director of advancement, said in the news release that the annual funds is the “daily lifeline” for each school.

“It helps with operational costs as well as helping keep tuition affordable for all,” she said.

The 60-hour challenge will begin at noon April 18 and end at midnight April 20. However, all annual fund gifts made by alumnae since July 1, 2022, will count toward the final participation percentage for the respective schools.

The theme of this year’s challenge is “All For.” The goal is for all six schools to reach 20 percent alumnae participation and raise $250,000 collectively.

“This year, we are keeping with the ‘All For’ theme as it emphasizes the incredible opportunities that our schools provide,” Assumption’s executive director of advancement Michelle Coke Farmer said in the statement. “Our schools are ALL FOR the education of young women in a faith-based learning environment, which includes top-notch academic courses, a wide range of extracurricular activities, yearly retreat and service programs, and competitive student athletes.”

At the completion of last year’s challenge, Mercy had 17.88 percent of its alumnae donate to the school. Presentation saw 17.06 percent participation and Sacred Heart was third with 14.7 percent. Assumption drew participation from 11.09 percent of its alumnae. Holy Cross had 10.26 percent of its alumnae participate and Bethlehem had 6 percent alumnae participation.

Totals raised by each school will be released on April 25.