Mass for shooting victims scheduled

Flowers were left at a makeshift memorial on the steps of Old National Bank April 11, 333 E. Main St. in downtown Louisville. Six people, including the gunman, died in a mass shooting at the bank April 10. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at a special Mass for the Victims of Louisville’s Mass Shooting, which occurred in downtown Louisville on the morning of April 10, Easter Monday. The Mass will be celebrated on April 13 at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Fabre said in a statement following Monday’s violence, in which six people died, that his heart “is heavy as we learn about another mass shooting, now in our own Louisville community.”

“Even with our Easter hope so recently renewed, we have been quickly reminded that we still live in the shadow of the cross, the cross of senseless violence.”

According to law enforcement, a lone gunman entered Old National Bank, where he was employed, just before it opened on April 10 and shot at employees. He killed five and injured eight others, including a Louisville Metro Police officer.

All are welcome to attend the liturgy and join in prayer.