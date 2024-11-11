Veteran is grateful for God’s guiding presence in a life of faith and service

This combo photo shows Edward “Eddie” Maurer III of Aurora, Colo., left, a Navy veteran and retired engineer, now 81; Mauer as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve, center; and young Eddie at his confirmation at St. Brigid Church in Detroit in 1955, right. (OSV News photo/courtesy Edward Maurer)

By Sheryl Tirol, OSV News

AURORA, Colo.— Edward “Eddie” Maurer III embodies a deep understanding of faith and connection. A naval veteran and retired engineer, he recently celebrated his 81st birthday, reflecting with gratitude on God’s guiding presence throughout his life. His military service, steeped in his Catholic faith, was a testament to shared beliefs among the armed forces.

“God and country, that was pretty much a common belief, not just with Catholics, but anybody that was a person of faith and was part of the military,” he told Denver Catholic, the magazine of the Archdiocese of Denver. “I also believe that Mary has been given special graces, so this is my way of saying, I do what I do for God.”

Born and raised in Detroit, Maurer grew up as an only child. After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Detroit in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, before being commissioned into the U.S. Naval Reserve on March 8, 1968.

He served in the Gator Navy, specializing in amphibious warfare, and received additional training at the Philadelphia Navy Base, including Damage Control and SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) School. SERE School trains military personnel, especially those at risk of capture, to survive in hostile environments, evade capture, resist interrogation and escape captivity. It focuses on survival skills, evasion tactics and resistance methods. Since many of these classes were led by Navy SEALs, they adopted Maurer as one after he trained with them.

Maurer served on the USS Sandoval, an attack transport ship in the Mediterranean, before the ship’s decommissioning in 1970.

After his naval service, Maurer worked as an architect for 35 years in Michigan and Colorado, contributing to the design of buildings at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He retired around 2005 to care for his ailing mother, Ruth, following the death of his father, Eddie, in 1996.

Reflecting on his service, Maurer notes the challenges soldiers face, including the harsh realities of beach landings during wartime.

“Imagine 36 soldiers or marines in each boat, with two Navy guys driving. One of them had a machine gun to fight back against the opposing forces on the beach. As you approach the beach, the first half dozen soldiers are staring at the inside face of that steel ramp, watching it get ‘tattooed’ by enemy machine guns,” he said.

He further captured the immense courage of soldiers, adding, “Those brave guys knew that within seconds, the ramp would drop, and there was a strong possibility they’d be mowed down like weeds in a field. Most casualties during beach landings happened in the first 15 to 20 minutes. That’s the reality of what these men faced.”

With such intense challenges, returning from service is far from easy. Maurer also witnessed firsthand the struggles of returning veterans, recognizing signs of PTSD and homelessness.

“I began to realize they were actually suffering from PTSD. I don’t know how many times I’ve seen someone on a street corner, clearly homeless. … Why were they homeless, and why were they on a corner in the United States of America, begging for food?” he said.

He reflected on the sacrifices of service members, emphasizing, “When you went into the service, what you did was make an unknown promise to Uncle Sam that, if necessary, you would have your life taken voluntarily.” Maurer stressed the deep cost of conflict, stating, “The best kind of war is the one that’s never fought, and that the sword makes peace.”

As a veteran and a devoted parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Aurora, Maurer participated in last year’s “In God We Trust” Mass and luncheon for military veterans at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora. The event offered more than spiritual nourishment — it provided a vital sense of community with fellow veterans. Maurer found this ministry a blessing, connecting with others who understand the profound need for such support.

“I thought it was just going to be essentially a Mass, and I’d have the opportunity to meet some more veterans who are all tied together with the concept of God and country. I was one of a whole bunch of people. A lot of them were veterans and, obviously, veterans’ families and friends. And again, I felt very humbled to be a part, but I was a little, a little teeny, tiny part of that,” he recounted.

Maurer valued connecting with veterans, many of whom later became deacons, finding their personal stories a meaningful glimpse into lives shaped by service. For him, these encounters were windows into experiences resonating with shared values.

“I always enjoy talking to veterans because, regardless of their branch or era of service, every veteran — man or woman, enlisted or commissioned — has a unique story. And that, to me, is fascinating,” he said.

Maurer is grateful for the Denver Archdiocese’s ministry dedicated to veterans and values his involvement with the annual “In God We Trust” program, where he shares his experiences and faith. The program aims to reconnect veterans with their Catholic faith and to help them readjust to civilian life. Besides a Mass and luncheon, there are speakers and faith-based counseling is available.

Maurer said he looks forward to future events and plans to bring more veteran friends.

In a heartfelt reflection on his remarkable 81 years, Maurer encapsulated his life’s essence with a powerful symbol of faith and patriotism. As he contemplated his experiences, he proudly pointed to the Marian medal he wears and asserted, “My medal, representing the Immaculate Heart of Mary, symbolizes both God and country to me — that’s my story, and I’m sticking with it.”