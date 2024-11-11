Pauline priest, Father Matthew Roehrig, marks 40 years of priesthood

Pauline Father Matthew Roehrig

Pauline Father Matthew Roehrig, born Richard Roehrig, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination Nov. 17.

Father Roehrig, a native of Louisville, was ordained to the priesthood on Nov. 17, 1984.

He entered the Society of St. Paul in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1977, and made his first profession on Aug. 15, 1979.

Father Roehrig grew up at Holy Trinity Church and graduated from Trinity High School in 1973. He attended Morehead State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications in 1977. For his formation, he attended Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, N.Y.

Father Roehrig serves his congregation as provincial councilor for the Mexico-Cuba-USA Province. He also currently serves as director of St. Paul’s Books and Gifts Store in Canfield. He is a delegate for the Pauline Institutes of Secular Life.

He also served the congregation as local superior and provincial superior for three terms and as director of formation. He has served as a magazine editor and marketing director for St. Paul’s Publishing.

He will mark the day by celebrating Mass at St. Paul Monastery in Canfield, Ohio.