Teachers marking 20 years of service honored with Drexel Award

Sixteen Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated milestone years of service in 2024 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award this fall.

The award, accompanied by $1,000, is presented to grade school teachers marking 20 years of service.

It was established by a husband and wife who are parishioners of an Archdiocese of Louisville parish and wish to remain anonymous.

The honor is meant to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the archdiocese for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the sponsors.

The 2024 award recipients were:

Mary Heather Adam of St. Albert the Great School, Donna Allen of St. Gregory School in Cox’s Creek, Rhonda Canary of St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Jenee Chamberlain of St. Gabriel School, Susan Delk of St. Margaret Mary School, Margie Downs of St. Joseph School, Marca Dunlap of Notre Dame Academy, Kelly Durrett of St. Raphael School, Donna Franklin of St. Martha School, Nicole Hubbs of Sacred Heart Model School, Patty Kirchner of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Angie Moth of St. Margaret Mary, Kathleen Nilsen of St. Patrick School, Tammy Thompson of Notre Dame, Debbie Tucker of St. Rita School and Shannon Tyra of St. Patrick.