CSAA Toy Bowl

The eighth-grade boys annual Toy Bowl games took place Nov. 3 at Trinity High School.

A division: Notre Dame defeated Central Catholic.

AA division: St. Matthews Catholic defeated St. Michael/St. Patrick.

The sixth-grade boys annual Toy Bowl games took place Nov. 3 at St. Xavier High School.

A division: St. Mary/Aloysius defeated Notre Dame.

AA division: St. Matthews Catholic defeated Southeast Catholic.

The eighth-grade girls’ annual flag football championship games were held at Assumption High School on Oct. 30.

St. Michael #1 defeated St. Martha.

The sixth-grade girls’ annual flag football championship games were held at Assumption High School on Oct. 30.