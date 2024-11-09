Youth

CSAA Toy Bowl

by

The eighth-grade boys annual Toy Bowl games took place Nov. 3 at Trinity High School.

  • A division: Notre Dame defeated Central Catholic.
  • AA division: St. Matthews Catholic defeated St. Michael/St. Patrick.

The sixth-grade boys annual Toy Bowl games took place Nov. 3 at St. Xavier High School.

  • A division: St. Mary/Aloysius defeated Notre Dame.
  • AA division: St. Matthews Catholic defeated Southeast Catholic.

The eighth-grade girls’ annual flag football championship games were held at Assumption High School on Oct. 30.

  • St. Michael #1 defeated St. Martha.

The sixth-grade girls’ annual flag football championship games were held at Assumption High School on Oct. 30. 

  • St. Patrick #1 defeated St. Mary #1.
Tags from the story
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Aenean imperdiet cursus volutpat
Curabitur in nibh eu urna blandit volutpat ut dignissim nisl. Phasellus a...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *