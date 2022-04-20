Seven Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., who ministered in the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees of 60, 70 and 80 years this year. They are:

80 years

Sister Marie Julie Fecher, a native of Dayton, Ohio, ministered as a music instructor for close to 50 years. She taught music and served as organist at St. Edward School, St. Bartholomew School, the old St. Columba School and St. Catherine Academy in New Haven, Ky. She also was a member of the music faculty at Brescia College, now university, in Owensboro, Ky., for 18 years.

Sister Fecher lives at the Ursuline Motherhouse, where she is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

70 years

Sister Eva Marie Boone, a native of Howardstown, Ky., served in education and parish ministry in Kentucky, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the old St. Columba School and in the parish’s religious education program. She also taught at St. Edward School and St. Christopher School in Radcliff, Ky. Sister Boone lives at the Ursuline Motherhouse, where she is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Ruth Gehres, a native of Evansville, Ind., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Nebraska, Indiana and Germany. She served as a teacher and principal of Our Lady of Mercy School in Hodgenville, Ky. She also served at Brescia College for 25 years, including nine years as president. Sister Gehres currently ministers as an English tutor for Vietnamese sisters living at Maple Mount. She also serves her congregation by providing transportation to the sisters as well as proofreading and writing for Ursuline publications.

Sister Michael Ann Monaghan, Central City, Ky., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Missouri and New Mexico. She taught at the old St. Ignatius School in Louisville from 1963 to 1964. Since 2012, Sister Monaghan has volunteered in the finance office at Maple Mount.

60 years

Sister Sara Marie Gomez, a native of Gobernador, N.M., ministered as an educator in Kentucky and New Mexico.

Sister Gomez taught at the old Denis School in Louisville from 1966 to 1967. She also served as a special education teacher at St. Charles School and St. Charles Junior High School in Lebanon, Ky. Sister Gomez lives at the Ursuline Motherhouse, where she is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Michele Morek, a native of Farmington, New Mexico, taught at St. Margaret Mary School in Louisville from 1966 to 1967. She served as a professor of biology and an academic dean at Brescia College.

Sister Morek served as congregational leader of the Ursuline Sisters from 2004 to 2010. She also served as coalition coordinator of UNANIMA International, a non-governmental organization that advocates for women, children, immigrants, refugees and the environment.

Since 2017, she has served as the North American sister liaison for the Global Sisters Report in Kansas City, Mo.

Sister Katherine Gertrude Stein, a native of St. Louis, served as a teacher in Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Leonard School from 1970 to 1972. She also served as a driver for the sisters of St. Boniface Convent from 1979 to 1980. She provided pastoral care at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital from 1989 to 1993.

Sister Stein resides at the Ursuline Motherhouse, where she is a member of the Powerhouse of Prayer.

Congratulations for the jubilarians may be sent to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.