Archbishop grants dispensation for St. Patrick’s Day

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has issued a St. Patrick’s Day dispensation for Catholics of the Archdiocese of Louisville — and for all Catholics present in the archdiocese that day. The dispensation allows for eating meat on the feast day, which falls on a Friday during Lent this year.

Lent is a “season marked by penitential practices, not least of which is the abstinence from eating meat on all Fridays,” the archbishop said in an announcement.

“It sometimes happens that during the Lenten season, certain feasts occur that prompt a decision to exempt from the usual penitential practices. One such day is the memorial of St. Patrick, which falls this year on Friday, March 17. This day is well known as a day of convivial celebration for many American Catholics,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Catholics age 14 and older are bound by the law that requires abstinence from meat on Fridays.