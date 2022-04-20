Mid-Kentucky Arts will present “Two American Giants, A Musical Tribute” on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 3 p.m. in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Hall on Highway 150 near Springfield, Ky.

Under the direction of conductor and composer Teresa Tedder, the music is meant to honor and celebrate Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Performances feature the Mid-Kentucky Chorus and Orchestra, the Bardstown Children’s Choir and guest artist Aundrey Ligon Jr.

Call 859-481-7094 to purchase tickets or for more information.