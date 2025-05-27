Ursuline Sisters of Louisville communications team wins awards

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville’s communications team recently won several awards for its video, writing, design and social media work from the Religion Communicators Council.

During an April 25 award ceremony sponsored by The Religion Communicators Council, Kathy Williams won three DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards, honoring her work in design, logo design and branding. Williams, along with Connie Offutt and Patrick Lewis, received an award of excellence for promotional and informational video. Williams and Offutt won two awards of merit for their photography and video. Williams received an award of merit for periodicals.

During the Associated Church Press Award ceremony May 5, Williams received an award of merit for the Ursuline Sisters’ 2023-2024 annual report, which she designed and edited.