High school boys invited to ‘Flaget Day,’ which will be led by seminarians

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office is planning an event for high school-aged boys led by seminarians. “Flaget Day” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 25 at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

The event is for teenage boys who want to grow in their relationship with God and learn about the priesthood, according to an announcement from the Vocation Office. The day will include presentations, small-group discussions and prayer.

“Flaget Day” is named in honor of Bishop Benedict Joseph Flaget, first bishop of the Diocese of Bardstown, which later became the Archdiocese of Louisville.To register, visit www.archlouvocations.org/register-flaget-day. For more information, contact Todd Popson, associate director of voctions, at tpopson@archlou.org or call/text 727-7774.