Bulletin Board — May 29, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion on June 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Scripture, a homily and sacred music.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer June 9 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a Mass at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on June 10 at 7 p.m. Praise music will precede the Mass at 6:15 p.m. Father Michael Schultz will preside and Deacon Tom Roth will assist. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on June 11 and the topic is “Walking with Christ, Nourished by Grace.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

St. Rose Church, 868 Loretto Road in Springfield, Ky., will host “Grieving with Great Hope,” a grief support workshop for those who have lost a loved one, on five consecutive Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon beginning May 31. The cost is $10. For more information and to register, contact the parish office at 859-336-3121 or at strose3121@yahoo.com.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

RETREATS

The Nazareth Retreat Center will host a few upcoming retreats:

A writer’s retreat will be held June 25-29. The retreat leader is Paula D’Arcy.

A retreat on “Merton: Poetry and Contemplation” will be held July 25-27. The retreat leader is Mark Meade.

A retreat titled “Growing in Everyday Holiness” will be held July 11-13. The retreat is inspired by Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, “Gaudete et Exultate.” The retreat leader is Angela Scaperlanda Bujan.

To register or learn more, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on June 10 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Huntington’s Disease research. For reservations, call 749-9780.

Holy Angels Academy will host its 22nd annual Sister Elise Benefit on June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Avenue. The title of this year’s benefit is “Hope Does Not Disappoint,” and the keynote speaker is Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. For complimentary tickets, email advancement@haalou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Two parishes will sponsor blood drives in June. Donors can sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

St. Edward Church , 9608 Sue Helen Drive, June 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym.

, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, June 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host the following events:

A luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Seminarian Emerson Wells will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 11 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

All are welcome. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road. Miguel Montano will be the speaker. The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

June 5-6: Why go to reconciliation when I can talk directly to God?, Deacon Mike Schmitt.

June 12-13: Purgatorio Part 1, Deacon Jim Shields.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.



A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 3 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “They turned the world upside down!”