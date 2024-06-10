Ursuline Sister Shirley Ann Simmons, an educator, dies at 99

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Shirley Ann (Joanella) Simmons

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Shirley Ann (Joanella) Simmons died June 9 at Nazareth Home Clifton. She was 99 and in her 82nd year of religious life.

Sister Simmons, a native of Heartwell, Neb., served as an educator in Kentucky, Maryland and Nebraska.

Sister Simmons began her 55-year ministry in education as a teacher at St. Boniface School in Louisville in 1944. She was a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes School and served as a principal at St. Elizabeth School.

She retired as an educator in 1999 and began serving in parish ministry in Nebraska until she returned to Louisville in 2012.

She volunteered at United Crescent Hill Ministries and in the Ursuline Sisters’ archives for several years.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, members of her community and associates.

Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 pm. June 17 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. A vigil service will take place at 3 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 18 in the Motherhouse chapel followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.