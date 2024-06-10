Sister of Charity of Nazareth Shirley Ann Howe, a social services minister, dies at 83

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Shirley Ann Howe, formerly Sister Emmanuel, died June 7 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 83 and had been an SCN for 61 years.

Sister Howe, a native of Whitesville, Ky., ministered in education and social services.

Sister Howe served as principal at Holy Name School in Henderson, Ky., and as a teacher and principal in Massachusetts and Virginia.

In 1988, she began a social services ministry to the needy and homeless in the Boston area. She was assistant director of counseling services at St. Francis House in Boston. She was service coordinator for the Paul Sullivan Trust Housing and the program supervisor for Pine Street Housing in Dorchester, Mass.

Sister Howe also spent time ministering in India as part of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth’s east-west exchange program.

She is survived by her brother Frank Howe and her sisters Martha Howe, Rose Mary Payne and Millie Carrico, extended family members and members of her community.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated June 10 in St. Vincent Church on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth. Burial followed in the Motherhouse cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.