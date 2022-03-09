Rally promotes YES for Life at capitol

Supporters of the right to life participated in a rally sponsored by Kentucky Right to Life March 1 in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol.

The rally highlighted the YES for Life campaign, which promotes amendment two on the ballot in November. The amendment seeks to clarify that there is no right to abortion or the funding of abortion in the state’s constitution.

Jason Hall, the Catholic Conference of Kentucky’s executive director said he was pleased by the turnout at the rally, which included students from Holy Angels Academy in Louisville.

“It is exciting to see the YES for Life campaign take shape and generate so much enthusiasm. This is a unique opportunity for all voters to make a clear and direct statement in support of the sanctity of life,” he said.