Ursuline Sister Mary Jude Ceceil dies at 87

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Mary Jude Cecil died Dec. 16. She was 87 and in her 69th year of religious life.

Sister Cecil, a native of Owensboro, Ky., ministered in Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky., from 1952 to 1955.

Sister Cecil is survived by three siblings Mary Adams of Owensboro, Jack Cecil of Sarasota, Fla., and Michael Cecil of Naperville, Ill., nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Visitation will take place today, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. at Mount Saint Joseph followed by a wake service at 6:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Mount Saint Joseph.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.