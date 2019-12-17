The free Family Community Clinic seeks volunteer professionals

Family Community Clinic, 1420 E. Washington St., is seeking volunteers to serve in the following roles: front desk workers, interpreters, scribes, nurses (RN, LPN, or medical assistant) and adult and pediatric providers, including nurse practitioners and social workers.

Medical providers should have a valid medical license. Nurses should have a valid nursing license.

The clinic serves the poor and uninsured in Louisville. There is no fee to visit the clinic. It is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information, contact Fabi Rodezno or Kelsey White at 383-8444, ext. 102.